What's the story

Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that the club is "actively looking" to sign a new striker in the ongoing January transfer window.

The decision comes after the team lost key players Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus to long-term injuries.

Meanwhile, the pair had contributed significantly to Arsenal's attack this season, scoring a combined total of 16 goals and providing 15 assists across all competitions.

