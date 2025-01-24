Arsenal seeking impactful striker in January, confirms manager Mikel Arteta
What's the story
Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that the club is "actively looking" to sign a new striker in the ongoing January transfer window.
The decision comes after the team lost key players Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus to long-term injuries.
Meanwhile, the pair had contributed significantly to Arsenal's attack this season, scoring a combined total of 16 goals and providing 15 assists across all competitions.
Title chase
Arsenal's Premier League title chase impacted by injuries
Despite being in the race for the Premier League title for three consecutive seasons, Arsenal have fallen six points behind Liverpool due to injuries and losses.
The team's performance has also been affected in other competitions.
They were eliminated from the FA Cup by Manchester United and are trailing Newcastle 2-0 after the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final.
With a streak of losses and injuries, Arsenal would look to get back on winning terms with the latest signing.
Team support
Arteta acknowledges need for additional support in attack
Arteta admitted losing Saka and Jesus affected the team's performance.
"My opinion is clear that we lost two very very important players, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus. So we lack goals, we lack people, we lack options in the front line," Arteta said in a press conference.
However, he stressed any possible new signing has to be a player who can improve the team, have an impact, and win matches for the club.
Transfer rumors
Arsenal linked with RB Leipzig's Sesko and Wolves's Cunha
Arsenal has also been linked with potential moves for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko and Wolves forward Matheus Cunha.
However, Arteta did not comment on these speculations during his pre-match news conference.
Meanwhile, he emphasized that a deal for a new forward is not solely dependent on Arsenal or him, but also on market conditions and various other factors.
Player insights
Arteta values player insights on potential signings
Arteta revealed that he often consults his players about potential new signings, especially if they have played together before.
He thinks this gives valuable insight into a prospective recruit's character.
"That's getting us away from the computer and what the data is saying and it is real," he said.
Season recap
A look at Arsenal's 2024-25 season
As mentioned in the Premier League Arsenal are currently placed second with 44 points, with a 12-8-2 record (22 matches).
Meanwhile, they are currently trailing Newcastle 2-0 after the first leg of the Carabao Cup.
Arsenal ovefame Dinamo Zagreb in matchweek 7 of the UEFA Champions League and are placed third in the 36-team table.
They are aiming to secure top-8 place to qualify directly for R16.
They will face the Wolves in their next Premier League fixture.