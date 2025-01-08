Under Lopetegui's management, West Ham now sit at 14th position in the Premier League, only seven points clear of the relegation zone.

This disappointing performance has led the club to consider a change in leadership.

Talks are underway with ex-Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter about potentially succeeding Lopetegui on an initial short-term deal.

As per some other reports, he could be handed a two and a half year deal.