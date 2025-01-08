West Ham dismiss manager Julen Lopetegui after 6-month tenure
What's the story
West Ham United has sacked their manager, Julen Lopetegui, after a dismal six-month tenure.
The 58-year-old Spaniard assumed charge on July 1, after David Moyes's exit in May.
However, under his stewardship, the Hammers managed just six wins in their Premier League campaign.
The club's recent 4-1 loss to Manchester City was their ninth defeat in 20 league games this season.
Performance review
West Ham's performance under Lopetegui's leadership
Under Lopetegui's management, West Ham now sit at 14th position in the Premier League, only seven points clear of the relegation zone.
This disappointing performance has led the club to consider a change in leadership.
Talks are underway with ex-Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter about potentially succeeding Lopetegui on an initial short-term deal.
As per some other reports, he could be handed a two and a half year deal.
Staff dismissal
West Ham part ways with Lopetegui's backroom staff
Along with Lopetegui, West Ham have also sacked his backroom staff. This includes assistant Pablo Sanz, head of performance Oscar Caro, head analyst Juan Vicente Peinado, fitness coach Borja De Alba and technical coach Edu Rubio.
The club thanked Julen and his team for their efforts during their time with the Hammers.
Manager hunt
Search for new manager and upcoming fixtures
West Ham are already looking for Lopetegui's replacement.
The club has held talks with former AC Milan boss Paulo Fonseca and ex-Paris St-Germain manager Christophe Galtier, who is currently in charge of Saudi Pro-League club Al Duhail.
However, insiders feel Potter is the most probable candidate to land the job.
The Hammers's next match is an FA Cup third-round tie at Aston Villa on Friday.
Performance analysis
Lopetegui's tenure marked by significant losses
Lopetegui's tenure was marred by heavy defeats, including a 5-2 loss to Arsenal on November 30 and a defeat to Leicester City three days later.
Although going unbeaten in four subsequent games with wins over Wolves and Southampton, the Hammers were handed a 5-0 home defeat by league leaders Liverpool and Saturday's loss at Manchester City.
These results led to Lopetegui's contract termination.