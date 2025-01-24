What's the story

Sydney Thunder have booked their berth in the Big Bash League (BBL) final, following a nail-biting four-wicket win over Sydney Sixers.

The win paves the way for David Warner to guide his team to their first BBL title in nine years.

Notably, it has been a remarkable turnaround for the Thunder, who finished last in the previous season.

The Challenger final derby was defined by a few key performances and decisions that tipped the scales in favor of Warner's side.