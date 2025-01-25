What's the story

The 2025 Australian Open promises a thrilling finale as world number one Jannik Sinner faces second-ranked Alexander Zverev.

Both players have shown exceptional form throughout the tournament, having lost only two sets across six matches.

The championship match will be held on the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. The blockbuster final will start at 2:00pm IST.

Here we present the key stats ahead of this match.