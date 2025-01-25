Australian Open 2025: Statistical preview of the men's singles final
What's the story
The 2025 Australian Open promises a thrilling finale as world number one Jannik Sinner faces second-ranked Alexander Zverev.
Both players have shown exceptional form throughout the tournament, having lost only two sets across six matches.
The championship match will be held on the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. The blockbuster final will start at 2:00pm IST.
Here we present the key stats ahead of this match.
Run
20-match unbeaten run for Sinner on hard court (Grand Slams)
Sinner is in his third Grand Slam final. He has won two Slam titles to date. Both came in 2024 - Australian Open and US Open.
Sinner is on a 20-match winning run on hard court in Slam events.
Overall, he is on a 17-match winning run on the ATP Tour. Sinner ended 2024 by winning the Shanghai Masters and World Tour finals, winning 11 matches across the two events.
He has won 36 of his last 37 tour-level matches.
Final preparations
Grand Slam numbers for the two players
Sinner owns a 21-4 win-loss record at the Australian Open. He owns 13 successive wins here in Melbourne.
Overall, he owns a 67-18 win-loss record at Grand Slams.
On the other hand, Zverev is 107-35 at Grand Slams. His win-loss record at AO is 31-9.
This is his maiden AO final and a third in total. He is yet to win a Grand Slam title.
Information
A look at the H2H record
Zverev has an advantage in terms of the head-to-head meetings with Sinner. He leads 4-2 on the ATP Tour. The German has also won both previous clashes at hard-court majors (US Open, 2021 and 2023).
Twitter Post
Twitter Post
The final is set 🔥#AO2025 pic.twitter.com/c8AMG2YC00— ATP Tour (@atptour) January 24, 2025