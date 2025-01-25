What's the story

England's white-ball cricket team skipper, Jos Buttler, scored a valuable 45-run knock versus India in the 2nd T20I being held at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

Buttler led England's charge with 45 runs from 30 balls. England lost wickets at key junctures from the other end with Buttler playing a counter-attacking knock.

England were 77/4 when Buttler was dismissed.