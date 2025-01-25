Jos Buttler surpasses 3,500 runs and 150 T20I sixes: Stats
What's the story
England's white-ball cricket team skipper, Jos Buttler, scored a valuable 45-run knock versus India in the 2nd T20I being held at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.
Buttler led England's charge with 45 runs from 30 balls. England lost wickets at key junctures from the other end with Buttler playing a counter-attacking knock.
England were 77/4 when Buttler was dismissed.
Knock
Buttler shines for England with a rapid knock
Buttler's heroics in the powerplay helped England get to 58/2. Buttler scored 37 runs in this phase from 20 balls.
England were 26/2 when Harry Brook joined Buttler and the two did well.
In the 7th over, Brook departed before Buttler followed suit (10th over). Axar Patel dismissed Buttler.
A pull shot resulted in a massive top edge.
Sixes
First Englishman to smash 150 T20I sixes
Buttler's 45 was laced with three sixes and two fours. He has now raced past 150 T20I sixes (151), as per ESPNcricinfo.
Overall, Buttler is now the 4th batter with 150-plus sixes in T20Is. He is also the first Englishman to achieve the milestone.
Buttler is only behind India's Rohit Sharma (205), New Zealand's Martin Guptill (173) and UAE's Muhammad Waseem (158).
Information
3,500 runs for Buttler in T20Is
Buttler has raced to 3,502 runs at 36.10. In addition to a ton, he has smashed 26 fifties. Versus India, he has scored 611 runs from 24 matches (21 innings) at 35.94. He owns 55 fours and 26 sixes against India.