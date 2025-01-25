What's the story

Five-time World Chess champion, Magnus Carlsen has won the first-ever Freestyle Friday tournament on Chess.com.

The Norwegian grandmaster was challenged by some of the best players in the world including his long-time rival Hans Niemann, world number two Hikaru Nakamura, and Ian Nepomniachtchi.

However, Carlsen managed to win nine straight games in his first games of the tournament despite the tough competition.

Here's more.