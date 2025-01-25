What's the story

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli was spotted training in Mumbai alongside former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar, fueling speculation about his potential Ranji Trophy return after nearly 12 years.

A video of the session shared widely on social media on Saturday, January 25, shows Kohli focusing intensely on refining his off-stump technique.

Here's more about Kohli's batting session and his much-awaited return.