Virat Kohli trains with Sanjay Bangar ahead of Ranji return
What's the story
Indian cricket star Virat Kohli was spotted training in Mumbai alongside former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar, fueling speculation about his potential Ranji Trophy return after nearly 12 years.
A video of the session shared widely on social media on Saturday, January 25, shows Kohli focusing intensely on refining his off-stump technique.
Here's more about Kohli's batting session and his much-awaited return.
Performance review
Kohli's struggles in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Kohli's training with Bangar has ignited hope among his fans, especially since Bangar served as India's batting coach from 2014-2018 with great success.
Meanwhile, Kohli has enjoyed remarkable success across all formats of the game during his career.
However, he has recently struggled with his off-stump technique, as evident in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he edged deliveries to the slips or keeper in eight of his nine innings.
Comeback rumors
Kohli's potential return to Ranji Trophy
Kohli is set to make his Ranji Trophy return, with reports suggesting he will play Delhi's final match of the tournament against Railways.
His last Ranji game was in 2012 against Uttar Pradesh, where he scored 4 and 43 in two innings.
Meanwhile, Kohli has confirmed his availability for Delhi's match against Railways, scheduled from January 30 to February 2.
Delhi are placed fifth in their group and were tamed in the just concluded match against Tamil Nadu.
Fan engagement
Kohli's interaction with young cricketers
Along with his training, Kohli also interacted with young cricketers and signed their bats.
The gesture was caught on camera in a video that went viral on social media along with videos of his practice sessions.
Despite recent struggles, the 36-year-old will return to international action during the ODI series against England from February 6, looking to regain his form ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy starting from February 19.
FC stats
Kohli's First-Class cricket stats
Kohli, who has been dismal of late in Test cricket, has played a total of 155 First-Class matches, amassing 11,479 runs across 258 innings, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Additionally, he also boasts an average of 48.23 while striking at a rate of 55.96. His highest score is 254*.
Overall, he owns 37 tons and 39 fifties. 9,230 of Kohli's runs have come for India in Tests at 46.85. This includes 30 tons and 31 fifties.
January 25, 2025