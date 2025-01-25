What's the story

The second Test match between Pakistan and West Indies took a dramatic turn on its opening day.

Despite spinner Noman Ali's historic hat-trick, Pakistan handed a nine-run lead to the West Indies.

The Caribbean side scored 163 before dismissing Pakistan for 154 in an action-packed day that saw 20 wickets fall.

It was a day for the bowlers as batters from both sides struggled in Multan.