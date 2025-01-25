PAK vs WI, 2nd Test: Bowlers excel on Day 1
What's the story
The second Test match between Pakistan and West Indies took a dramatic turn on its opening day.
Despite spinner Noman Ali's historic hat-trick, Pakistan handed a nine-run lead to the West Indies.
The Caribbean side scored 163 before dismissing Pakistan for 154 in an action-packed day that saw 20 wickets fall.
It was a day for the bowlers as batters from both sides struggled in Multan.
Bowling prowess
West Indies bowlers shine as Pakistan's batting falters
West Indies bowlers Gudakesh Motie and Kemar Roach made deep inroads into Pakistan's batting lineup, taking two wickets each.
However, a resilient 68-run partnership for the fifth wicket between Mohammad Rizwan (49) and Saud Shakeel (32) helped stabilize Pakistan's innings.
Spinner Jomel Warrican then ripped apart Pakistan's middle and lower order with his four-wicket haul, leaving them reeling at 130/7.
Information
Babar Azam falters once again for Pakistan
Babar Azam failed yet again with the bat. This was Babar's third straight failure in the ongoing Test series. In the first Test, also held in Multan, he scored 8 and 5 runs respectively. Motie dismissed the star Pakistani batter. This was Babar's fourth straight score of below 10 at home.
Historic achievement
Noman Ali's historic hat-trick stuns West Indies
Earlier in the day, the West Indies won the toss and opted to bat first on a turning pitch.
Their decision appeared to backfire as their top order crumbled within the first hour.
Things only got worse when Noman Ali became the first Pakistani spinner to take a Test hat-trick, ending with figures of 6/41.
His hat-trick included Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach, and Kevin Sinclair, leaving West Indies at 38/7.
Fightback
Lower order resistance lifts West Indies to 163
Despite the early collapse, the West Indies's lower order fought back with Motie scoring a maiden Test half-century (55), along with Roach (25) and Warrican (36*).
This resistance took their total to 163.
Noman's spin partner Sajid added two wickets, while debutant Kashif Ali got one on his debut.