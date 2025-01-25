What's the story

Arshdeep Singh, a star of India's T20 World Cup 2024 triumph, has been awarded the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) acknowledged his phenomenal performance over the year.

The left-arm fast bowler took a staggering 36 wickets in 18 matches in 2024. He averaged 13.50 with his economy rate being 7.49.

Here are the details.