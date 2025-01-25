Arshdeep wins ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year award
Arshdeep Singh, a star of India's T20 World Cup 2024 triumph, has been awarded the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) acknowledged his phenomenal performance over the year.
The left-arm fast bowler took a staggering 36 wickets in 18 matches in 2024. He averaged 13.50 with his economy rate being 7.49.
World Cup heroics
Arshdeep's performance in T20 World Cup
Arshdeep's brilliance was on full display during the T20 World Cup. He picked up 17 wickets, sharing the top spot with Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farouqi for the most wickets in the tournament.
His best came against the USA in a group stage fixture where he picked up four wickets for just nine runs.
This performance highlighted his adaptability across pitches and established him as a premier bowler in this format of cricket.
Decisive performance
Arshdeep's crucial role in India's T20 World Cup win
Arshdeep was instrumental in India's nail-biting seven-run win over South Africa in the final at Barbados.
He returned with brilliant figures of 2 for 20, including the early wicket of South African captain Aiden Markram and breaking a dangerous partnership by sending Quinton de Kock back during the middle overs.
Given the penultimate over, Arshdeep gave away just four runs, paving the way for Hardik Pandya to finish the job.
Team recognition
Arshdeep secures spot in ICC T20I Team of the Year
Arshdeep's brilliance was also recognized as he was named in the ICC T20I Team of the Year 2024 alongside compatriots Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya.
Recently, he became India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is.
Since his international debut in 2022, Arshdeep has gradually emerged as one of India's most dependable pacers.
Arshdeep's stats in T20Is and T20 cricket
Arshdeep owns 97 T20I scalps at 17.90. He has two four-fers under his belt. Overall in 154 T20 matches, has has 205 scalps at 22.17. He has four four-fers and a fifer. 76 of his wickets have come in the IPL.