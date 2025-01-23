What's the story

Indian cricket's T20I team captain Suryakumar Yadav has emphasized the importance of Hardik Pandya in making India adopt a new strategy in T20I cricket.

He made the observation after India thrashed England in the first of a five-game series.

The match, played at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, saw India win by seven wickets, thanks largely to their brilliant bowling display and a brilliant 79-run knock from opener Abhishek Sharma.

Here's what the skipper had to say about Pandya and his importance.