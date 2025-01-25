Gudakesh Motie comes to WI's rescue, registers maiden Test fifty
What's the story
Pakistan's left-arm spinner Noman Ali bowled an incredible spelll during the opening session of the second and final test against the West Indies at the Multan Cricket Stadium.
However, Gudakesh Motie's gritty half-century saw the West Indies reach 163 before getting bowled out.
This was the spinner's maiden Test fifty and it could not have come at a better time.
Here are his stats.
Match highlights
Noman's hat-trick dents WI
Noman, who was instrumental in Pakistan's 127-run win in the first test, sent Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach and Kevin Sinclair back to the pavilion to complete his hat-trick.
He finished with stunning figures of 6/41.
The West Indies's top-order batters failed to tackle Pakistan's spinners on a difficult wicket, just like the first test where they were bowled out for 137 and 123 in three days.
Player performance
Motie's maiden Test half-century frustrates Pakistan
Despite the difficult conditions, Motie was able to score his maiden Test half-century.
He added a 41-run partnership with Kemar Roach (25) and another 68 runs with Jomel Warrican, who remained unbeaten on 36.
However, Motie's resistance came to an end as he was the last batter to be dismissed by Noman.
These partnerships meant WI meant from 54/8 to 163/10.
Career
Maiden Test fifty for Motie
Motie, who batted at number nine, eventually perished for 55 off 87 balls as he smoked four boundaries.
As per ESPNcricinfo, this was the maiden half-century by a WI batter operating at nine or lower against Pakistan in Tests.
Overall, he has raced to 247 runs across 11 Tests at 22.45. The left-arm spinner also owns 30 wickets at 28.73.