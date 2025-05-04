What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) completed the double over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League 2025 season. RCB clinched a 2-run win on Saturday in Bengaluru.

RCB scored 213/5 in 20 overs. In response, CSK managed 211/5 in their 20 overs.

Shivam Dube and Suyash Sharma were the Impact Players in this contest. We look at how they fared.