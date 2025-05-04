IPL 2025, RCB vs CSK: How the 'Impact Players' fared
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) completed the double over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League 2025 season. RCB clinched a 2-run win on Saturday in Bengaluru.
RCB scored 213/5 in 20 overs. In response, CSK managed 211/5 in their 20 overs.
Shivam Dube and Suyash Sharma were the Impact Players in this contest. We look at how they fared.
Suyash
A decisive 18th over for Suyash
Suyash was RCB's Impact Sub in this match. He bowled 4 overs and conceded 43 runs without a wicket. He conceded at 10.80 runs an over.
Suyash played a key role in RCB's win. He bowled out in the 18th over which proved to be decisive.
He conceded just six runs in that over against batters MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja.
Dube
Dube fails to win the match for CSK
Dube came to bat for CSK in the 20th over following Dhoni's dismissal. Dube hit Yash Dayal for a six off the 1st ball he faced.
He reviewed the full toss ball which was adjudged a no-ball by the 3rd umpire.
CSK needed six runs from 3 balls.
However, Dube got a single and then faced the last ball which too was a single.