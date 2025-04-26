IPL: Pacers with most wickets against Chennai Super Kings
What's the story
Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets in IPL 2025 Match 43, claiming their first-ever win at Chepauk.
Ishan Kishan's 44 powered the chase after Harshal Patel's 4/28 restricted CSK to 154.
Notably, Harshal is now the second-highest wicket-taker among pacers (21) against CSK behind Lasith Malinga (31).
We break down pacers with the most wickets against the Chennai Super Kings.
#1
31 wickets - Lasith Malinga (2009-2019)
Former Mumbai Indians speedster Lasith Malinga tops the list of pacers with the most wickets against CSK in IPL.
Representing MI throughout his IPL career, Malinga claimed a staggering 31 wickets in 21 matches between 2009 and 2019.
He gave away 590 runs (81.3 overs) at an impressive average of 19.03, with best figures of 4/37.
Overall, Malinga retired with 170 wickets (122 matches).
#2
21 wickets - Harshal Patel (2012-2025)*
As mentioned, Harshal is now the second-highest wicket-taker among pacers against CSK in IPL.
Entering the match with 17 wickets, he wrapped things up by claiming his fourth scalp, dismissing Noor Ahmad.
Harshal now boasts 21 wickets (12 matches), averaging 14.61 across 39.2 overs bowled between 2012 and 2025.
Overall, he has conceded 307 runs, with his 4/28 being his best figures versus CSK.
#3
17 wickets - Vinay Kumar (2008-2018)
Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer Vinay Kumar claims the third spot on this list with 17 wickets against CSK in IPL.
Representing four teams between 2008 and 2018, Vinay picked up 17 scalps across 17 innings.
He recorded an average of 28.41, conceding 483 runs (48.5 overs), with best figures of 4/40 against the Chennai side.
Overall, Vinay retired with 105 wickets (105 matches).
#4
16 wickets - Zaheer Khan (2008-2015)
Current Lucknow Super Giants mentor Zaheer Khan rounds out the list of pacers with the most wickets against CSK in IPL.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Zaheer claimed 16 wickets (12 innings) against the five-time champions, averaging 22.06.
He conceded 353 runs in 46 overs, including two maidens, during his appearances between 2008 and 2015.
Overall, the left-arm pacer retired with 102 wickets across 100 matches.