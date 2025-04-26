What's the story

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets in IPL 2025 Match 43, claiming their first-ever win at Chepauk.

Ishan Kishan's 44 powered the chase after Harshal Patel's 4/28 restricted CSK to 154.

Notably, Harshal is now the second-highest wicket-taker among pacers (21) against CSK behind Lasith Malinga (31).

We break down pacers with the most wickets against the Chennai Super Kings.