Trent Boult gets past 20 IPL wickets against SRH: Stats
What's the story
Trent Boult was the pick of Mumbai Indians's bowlers in the IPL 2025 reverse-fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Boult took four wickets as the Orange Army were restricted to 143/8 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.
The left-arm seamer struck both in the powerplay and at the back-end.
Boult also completed 20 wickets against SRH in the IPL.
Here are the key stats.
Spell
Boult shines against SRH
Boult ran riot in the powerplay after SRH were invited to bat.
He struck in his first over by dismissing the dangerous Travis Head (0). In his very next over, Boult sent Abhishek Sharma back.
Boult's final spell saw him dismiss a well-set Abhinav Manohar and Pat Cummins, in the final over.
He conceded just 26 runs in four overs.
Milestone
Boult joins these veterans
As mentioned, Boult has raced to 20 wickets against SRH in IPL history.
He is now one of only five men with 20-plus wickets against the Orange Army.
The Kiwi left-arm seamer joined Yuzvendra Chahal (29), Andre Russell (25), Mohit Sharma (22), and Dwayne Bravo (22) on this elite list.
Boult owns 21 IPL wickets at 20.76 against SRH.
Information
Maiden four-fer against SRH
The one in Hyderabad was Boult's maiden four-wicket haul against SRH in the IPL. He is now among the few players with four-plus wicket hauls in front of this opposition. Boult's economy rate against SRH reads 8.00.