Trent Boult was the pick of Mumbai Indians's bowlers in the IPL 2025 reverse-fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Boult took four wickets as the Orange Army were restricted to 143/8 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

The left-arm seamer struck both in the powerplay and at the back-end.

Boult also completed 20 wickets against SRH in the IPL.

Here are the key stats.