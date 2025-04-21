What's the story

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane has completed 500 fours in the Indian Premier League.

The veteran batter reached the landmark in Match 39 of IPL 2025 against Gujarat Titans at Eden Gardens.

Rahane, one of the most experienced batters, attained the feat with his third boundary of the match.

He has become the sixth player with 500-plus fours in IPL history.