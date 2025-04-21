Ajinkya Rahane becomes sixth player with 500 IPL fours: Stats
What's the story
Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane has completed 500 fours in the Indian Premier League.
The veteran batter reached the landmark in Match 39 of IPL 2025 against Gujarat Titans at Eden Gardens.
Rahane, one of the most experienced batters, attained the feat with his third boundary of the match.
He has become the sixth player with 500-plus fours in IPL history.
Record
Rahane joins these veterans
As mentioned, Rahane has completed a major milestone in his IPL career by hitting three more fours in the match against Gujarat.
This takes him into an elite club of players to have achieved the feat.
Shikhar Dhawan currently leads the list with 768 fours, followed by Virat Kohli (732), David Warner (663), Rohit Sharma (609), and Suresh Raina (506).
Career
A look at his IPL career
Rahane has been among the most prolific batters in the IPL. He is one of the few active players who featured in the inaugural edition (2008).
In an illustrious career, Rahane has played for a host of franchises, including KKR. He has tallied over 4,800 runs at an average of 30-plus.
Besides 500-plus fours, Rahane has also hit over 115 sixes.
Information
Rahane in IPL 2025
In the ongoing season, Rahane has scored over 200 runs in eight matches for KKR. He has an impressive average of 39-plus and a strike-rate of 148-plus (two half-centuries).