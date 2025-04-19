Shubman Gill fined ₹12 lakh for slow over-rate versus DC
What's the story
Gujarat Titans's skipper, Shubman Gill has been fined ₹12 lakh for a slow over-rate in their recent IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals.
The match was held in Ahmedabad on Saturday.
The fine is levied under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which deals with minimum over-rate offenses and is applicable since this is GT's first offense of the season.
Match highlights
Titans chase down target with Buttler's stellar performance
In the match, Gujarat Titans chased down a target of 204 runs, finishing at 204/3 in just 19.2 overs.
Jos Buttler was instrumental in this victory as he scored an incredible unbeaten knock of 97 runs off just 54 balls.
His innings comprised of 11 fours and four sixes, which played a major role in the team's success against Delhi Capitals.
Post-match comments
Buttler reflects on match performance and challenges
After leading his team to a seven-wicket victory, Buttler was obviously pleased with the win.
He said, "Really pleased with the two points. It was a beautiful wicket to bat on, just wanted to try and take it deep, pick our moments to attack."
He also shared insights about playing in hot conditions and how they affect players physically.
Team dynamics
Buttler praises teammate Rutherford's game-changing performance
Buttler also praised his teammate Rutherford for his game-changing performance.
He said, "I have enjoyed batting with him (Rutherford). He hits sixes out of nowhere. His sixes off Mohit changed the game and the momentum."
This just goes on to show how strong their team dynamics are and how individual performances can change the course of a match in IPL.