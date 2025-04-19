What's the story

Gujarat Titans's skipper, Shubman Gill has been fined ₹12 lakh for a slow over-rate in their recent IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals.

The match was held in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

The fine is levied under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which deals with minimum over-rate offenses and is applicable since this is GT's first offense of the season.