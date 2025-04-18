CSK sign Dewald Brevis as replacement for injured Gurjapneet Singh
The five-time champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), have roped in South African cricketer Dewald Brevis for the rest of IPL 2025.
The young sensation is replacing injured pacer Gurjapneet Singh.
CSK's decision to sign Brevis was made possible due to an available overseas slot in their roster, despite his base price being just ₹75 lakh at last year's auction.
Placed 10th on the points table, CSK would look to make the most of Brewis' talent.
Brevis's journey in T20 cricket and IPL
Brevis has come a long way in his T20 cricket journey.
He has featured in 10 IPL matches for MI and continues representing them in both Major League Cricket (MLC) and SA20.
Meanwhile, the 21-year-old has played a total of 81 T20 matches with a staggering strike rate of 144.93.
Brevis's performance and record in domestic cricket
Before being signed by CSK, Brevis was in sensational form for the Titans, piling on runs effortlessly in both List A and first-class games.
Earlier this year, he also shone in the SA20 league, finishing as the sixth-highest run-scorer with a tournament-best strike rate of 184.18.
This record further cements his reputation as a promising player in the cricketing world.
CSK's current standing and future matches
Notably, CSK are languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2025 table with only two wins at the halfway mark.
The team has roped in Mumbai prodigy Ayush Mhatre as a replacement for regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad.
Up next, they face arch-rivals Mumbai Indians at Wankhede on April 20, where Brevis will aim to make a strong impact if given a chance.
A look at Brewis' overall IPL and T20 stats
As mentioned, he has featured in 10 IPL matches, having scored 230 runs at 23.
He also boasts a strike rate of 133.72 and a high score of 49.
According to ESPNcricinfo, he has racked up 1,787 runs across 81 T20s at 26.27.
Brewis also owns seven fifties and one hundred, and a strike rate of 144.93. His highest T20 score is 162.