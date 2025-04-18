What's the story

The five-time champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), have roped in South African cricketer Dewald Brevis for the rest of IPL 2025.

The young sensation is replacing injured pacer Gurjapneet Singh.

CSK's decision to sign Brevis was made possible due to an available overseas slot in their roster, despite his base price being just ₹75 lakh at last year's auction.

Placed 10th on the points table, CSK would look to make the most of Brewis' talent.

Here's more.