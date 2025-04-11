What's the story

South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch has been handed a one-year suspension from the Pakistan Super League (PSL), for pulling out of this year's tournament.

Bosch was a diamond pick for Peshawar Zalmi at the PSL draft, but later joined Mumbai Indians (MI) as an injury replacement in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

His decision led to PCB alleging breach of contract and serving him a legal notice.