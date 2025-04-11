South Africa's Corbin Bosch suspended from PSL for one year
What's the story
South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch has been handed a one-year suspension from the Pakistan Super League (PSL), for pulling out of this year's tournament.
Bosch was a diamond pick for Peshawar Zalmi at the PSL draft, but later joined Mumbai Indians (MI) as an injury replacement in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.
His decision led to PCB alleging breach of contract and serving him a legal notice.
Legal action
PCB issues legal notice to Bosch
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had sent a legal notice to Bosch after he withdrew from the PSL, which coincided with the IPL this year.
Now, in light of this, the PCB has banned him from playing in the competition's 11th edition in 2026.
"I deeply regret my decision to withdraw from the PSL... I fully understand the disappointment caused by my actions," said Bosch in an official statement released by PCB.
Player commitment
PCB aims to deter future player switches
The PCB wants to set Bosch's case as a precedent, hoping to discourage players from switching leagues after initially committing to the PSL.
The move comes as a response to possible future clashes between these two leagues.
The PSL had moved into the IPL window this year, to ensure greater certainty on player availability and avoid similar situations.
Explaination
PCB demanded explanation from Bosch
In March, the PCB has sought an explanation from Bosch for his decision to withdraw from his professional and contractual commitments.
"The legal notice was served through his agent, and the player has been asked to justify his actions of withdrawing from his professional and contractual commitments," a PCB statement had said.
The board added that it expected a response in a stipulated time but didn't reveal what it is.
MI
MI replaced injured Lizaad Williams with Bosch
Last month, the Mumbai Indians signed South African bowling all-rounder Bosch as a replacement for his compatriot Lizaad Williams.
The latter was ruled out of IPL 2025 due to a knee injury.
This isn't Bosch's first IPL stint; he was previously signed by Rajasthan Royals as a net bowler and later as a replacement for Nathan Coulter-Nile.
Bosch was signed for his base price of ₹75 lakh.
Information
Decoding Bosch's stats in T20s
As per ESPNcricinfo, Bosch has scored 663 runs from 86 T20 matches (53 innings) at 18.41. He owns two fifties (SR: 113.33). With the ball, he has claimed 59 scalps from 74 innings at 32.66. He owns one four-fer.