IPL 2025, RCB vs DC: Presenting Player of the Day
What's the story
Kuldeep Yadav was excellent for Delhi Capitals versus Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 24 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season on Thursday.
The left-arm spinner choked RCB with a spell of 2/17 from his 4 overs.
RCB managed 163/7 in 20 overs before DC won the contest in 17.5 overs, riding on KL Rahul's 93*.
Kuldeep is our Player of the Day pick.
Bowling
A magical spell from Kuldeep
Kuldeep came on in the 9th over of RCB's innings.
He conceded just 5 runs in his 1st over. He bowled the 13th over next and dismissed Jitesh Sharma, who was caught by DC's wicketkeeper, KL Rahul.
Kuldeep conceded just three runs in that over.
In his 3rd over, Kuldeep claimed Rajat Patidar's scalp, conceding 5 runs.
His last over went for 4 runs.
Information
Kuldeep's brilliant bowling unsettled RCB, who lost momentum in the middle overs. Alongside fellow spinner Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep was unstoppable. He bowled 11 dot balls and gave away a single four. His brilliance didn't allow RCB to run away.
Wickets
Kuldeep races to 95 IPL scalps
Kuldeep kept it tight with his length and picked two important wickets.
The left-arm spinner has raced to 8 wickets this season at a solid 11.12 (ER: 5.56).
He owns 95 IPL scalps from 88 matches at 26.07. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has taken 9 wickets from 11 matches at 35.33.
Overall in T20s, he owns 208 scalps from 165 matches at 20.95.