What's the story

Kuldeep Yadav was excellent for Delhi Capitals versus Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 24 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season on Thursday.

The left-arm spinner choked RCB with a spell of 2/17 from his 4 overs.

RCB managed 163/7 in 20 overs before DC won the contest in 17.5 overs, riding on KL Rahul's 93*.

Kuldeep is our Player of the Day pick.