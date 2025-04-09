ICC to launch its own mobile cricket game: Here's why
What's the story
In a major step toward diversifying its revenue streams, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is aiming to launch its first-ever mobile cricket game.
As per ESPNcricinfo, the move comes as a response to the potential decline in future broadcast rights value.
By developing its own game, the governing body of cricket hopes to enter the rapidly growing and lucrative market of gaming.
Here are further details.
Presentation
ICC to present game development plans
The ICC's digital team is set to present its game development plans to the chief executives' committee (CEC) at the board meetings starting today in Harare.
Although the idea has been dished out at several meetings in the past, it now needs Full Members's approval.
The governing body is looking for permission to invite developers for creating an initial mobile version of the game.
Game development
ICC's move could redefine cricket gaming industry
The ICC's foray into the gaming industry could be a game-changer, much like FIFA's successful 30-year partnership with EA Sports.
However, getting licensing rights for players' name, image, and likeness (NIL) rights is still a tricky affair.
EA Sports discontinued its cricket series in 2007 due to challenges in acquiring these rights.
Currently, the ICC signs NIL rights only for squads in their tournaments, not others.
Licensing agreements
ICC's partnership with players' associations crucial
For a national team and T20 franchise or domestic team game, the ICC would have to negotiate licensing deals with individual boards and the World Cricketers's Association (WCA).
Notably, WCA entered a long-term partnership with Winners Alliance, a Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) affliliate, in early 2024.
The body will handle deals on behalf of WCA-affiliated players' associations members.
Market potential
ICC's game development fueled by Indian mobile gaming market
According to ESPNcricinfo, acquiring rights for Indian players and Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise names could be key to the game's success.
The ICC considers this mobile game as a critical additional revenue stream, particularly with India's fast-growing mobile gaming market worth some $3 billion in 2024.
An official close to the developments disclosed that nearly 100 companies are using players in different games without authorization or sharing revenues with them.