Why CSK retired out Devon Conway: Michael Clarke questions decision
What's the story
Former Australian cricketer Michael Clarke has slammed Chennai Super Kings's decision to retire Devon Conway during their IPL 2025 match against Punjab Kings.
The incident took place as CSK attempted to chase a target of 220 runs.
In the 18th over, with CSK needing another 49 runs from 13 balls, Conway was retired out after scoring a 69 off 49 balls.
Criticism
Clarke questions CSK's call
Clarke slammed the move, saying retiring a player who was going well and had spent a lot of time in the middle was perplexing.
He stressed that Conway was more than capable of hitting sixes, which was precisely what CSK required at that moment.
"I didn't understand that decision," Clarke said on Star Sports. "You retire a player that was on 69 and had spent that much time in the middle."
Explanation
Why CSK retired out Conway
CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad defended the decision to retire Conway, asserting that they believed Ravindra Jadeja could finish the game better.
"Well, you know, he's more of a timer of the ball, very useful up the order," said Gaikwad.
"But definitely, when you have Jaddu (Jadeja), his role is completely different and he's known for that role particularly."
Despite Gaikwad's explanation, Clarke's earlier criticism suggested he was not convinced by the strategy employed by CSK management.
Additional comments
Clarke also slams Shreyas Iyer's decision
Along with his criticism of CSK, Clarke also slammed PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer for not bowling star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for too long.
He said if Punjab had lost, Iyer would have been criticized heavily for the same.
"Chahal bowled the 16th over," Clarke noted. "The number one wicket-taker in the IPL doesn't get into the game until the 16th over."
Match
How the match panned out
Rising star Priyansh Arya stole the show as PBKS beat CSK in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, to register their third win of IPL 2025.
The 24-year-old scored a blistering century as PBKS finished at 219/6. The Super Kings could not keep up to the scoring rate and were restricted to 201/5. Even MS Dhoni's fiery cameo couldn't save them.
This was CSK's fourth defeat on the bounce.