Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been fined 25% of his match fee and given a demerit point after Punjab Kings's (PBKS) recent win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

The punishment was handed out for a violation of the IPL Code of Conduct during Tuesday's match.

Despite his batting woes, Maxwell made a key contribution with the ball by dismissing CSK's Rachin Ravindra.