IPL 2025: Glenn Maxwell fined after PBKS's win over CSK
What's the story
Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been fined 25% of his match fee and given a demerit point after Punjab Kings's (PBKS) recent win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.
The punishment was handed out for a violation of the IPL Code of Conduct during Tuesday's match.
Despite his batting woes, Maxwell made a key contribution with the ball by dismissing CSK's Rachin Ravindra.
Violation details
Maxwell's breach of conduct explained
Maxwell's fine comes for breaching Article 2.2 of the IPL Code, which pertains to mishandling match-related fixtures and fittings.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that Maxwell accepted his Level 1 offense and agreed to the sanction imposed by the Match Referee.
The rule covers actions outside normal gameplay, such as damaging equipment out of frustration or aggressively swinging the bat.
Match highlights
Maxwell dismisses Rachin Ravindra
Despite his off-field controversy, Maxwell did well with the ball, getting Ravindra, who was scoring freely, out for a quick 36 off just 23 balls.
However, it was PBKS's new batting sensation Priyansh Arya who stole the show in this match.
Arya scored an incredible century of 103 runs off just 42 deliveries, smashing 7 fours and 9 sixes to take PBKS to a mammoth 219/6.