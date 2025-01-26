Ranji Trophy: JKCA files complaint with BCCI over umpiring standards
The Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) has filed a formal complaint with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
The complaint pertains to the quality of umpiring in their recent Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai.
Confirming the development, JKCA administrator Anil Gupta expressed displeasure over two particular decisions taken during the game.
Notably, J&K won the Elite Group A match by five wickets.
Disputed calls
Controversial decisions spark debate
The controversial umpiring decisions revolved around Abid Mushtaq and Shreyas Iyer.
Mushtaq was given out lbw (Leg Before Wicket) off Mohit Avasthi in the first innings even though the ball appeared to pitch outside the leg-stump.
Meanwhile, Iyer was given not-out after he appeared to have clearly edged the ball.
These controversial calls have reignited the debate on umpiring standards in domestic cricket.
Official statement
JKCA administrator expresses dismay over umpiring decisions
Gupta also expressed his disappointment with the umpiring decisions in the match.
He said, "Yes, we have lodged an official complaint with the BCCI about the standard of umpiring in the match."
He further added that he was there at the ground, and some of these decisions were quite appalling.
This statement highlights JKCA's serious concerns about umpiring standards in domestic cricket matches.
Captain's perspective
J&K skipper acknowledges umpiring errors
Despite the controversy, J&K skipper Paras Dogra played it down.
He said umpires are humans who can make mistakes and added, "This has been going on for years and there's nothing much that we can do about it."
However, he did wish for more attentiveness from officials and emphasized on the absence of DRS in non-knockout games.
Match
How the match panned out
Despite the controversies, J&K claimed a five-wicket win over Mumbai, a side studded with Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, skipper Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, and Shardul Thakur.
Thakur's twin fifty-plus scores, including a century, could not save Mumbai, who overturned J&K's lead with a 290-run total.
However, J&K completed the run-chase with a concerted batting effort.