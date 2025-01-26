What's the story

The Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) has filed a formal complaint with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The complaint pertains to the quality of umpiring in their recent Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai.

Confirming the development, JKCA administrator Anil Gupta expressed displeasure over two particular decisions taken during the game.

Notably, J&K won the Elite Group A match by five wickets.