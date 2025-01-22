Ranji Trophy: Rohit, Jaiswal to open for Mumbai, confirms Rahane
What's the story
The Mumbai cricket team will replicate the Melbourne Test opening pair from the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.
Ccaptain Ajinkya Rahane has confirmed that Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal will open for them in their upcoming Ranji Trophy clash against Jammu and Kashmir.
Notably, the match is scheduled for tomorrow at the MCA Ground. Here are further details.
Team adjustment
Mumbai's opening combination undergoes change
The first openers for Mumbai at the beginning of the 2024/25 season were Prithvi Shaw and Ayush Mhatre.
However, following a dismal outing from Shaw, he was replaced by debutant Angkrish Raghuvanshi.
Now, with the return of Indian cricket stars Rohit and Jaiswal, another change in the opening combination is on the cards for Mumbai's match against Jammu and Kashmir.
Player commendation
Rahane praises Jaiswal's determination and success
When asked about the opening pair for Mumbai, Rahane was surprised and asked if there was any doubt about it.
Additionally, he highlighted the importance of match preparation and game time for any cricketer.
Moreover, Rahane also lauded Jaiswal's determination at the highest level, which he stated was the reason for his success in the international circuit over the past few years.
Team performance
Mumbai's performance and upcoming challenges in Ranji Trophy
Mumbai currently hold the third spot in the Group A standings with three wins from five matches.
However, Rahane expressed confidence in starting the second half of the red-ball season strong after an extended white-ball campaign.
Additionally, he emphasized the importance of quick adaptation, given the team has been focused on white-ball cricket for the past six weeks.
Player comeback
Rohit's return to red-ball domestic cricket after a decade
Rohit, who last played a red-ball match for Mumbai in 2015, is gearing up for his return to long-form domestic cricket after a decade.
Despite recent struggles with form especially in the red-ball format, he remains hopeful of regaining his rhythm.
Meanwhile, after India's 1-3 loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the BCCI has made it mandatory for centrally contracted players to participate in domestic cricket.