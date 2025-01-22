What's the story

India's U19 Women's cricket team captain, 19-year-old Niki Prasad, has openly declared her admiration for former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid.

Prasad, who is currently in Malaysia for the U19 Women's T20 World Cup, said that she has been inspired by Dravid since childhood.

She also revealed that she used to study his batting techniques by watching his videos.

Here's what she had to say about her admiration for 'The Wall' of Indian cricket.