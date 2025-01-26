Esha Oza named ICC Women's Associate Cricketer of the Year
What's the story
United Arab Emirates (UAE) skipper Esha Oza has been awarded the prestigious ICC Women's Associate Cricketer of the Year 2024 award.
The recognition comes after Oza's stellar performance throughout 2024, where she exhibited her exceptional skill as a batter and bowler.
As a captain, Oza led her team to major victories across formats last year.
Here are further details.
Tournament triumph
Stellar performance in ACC Women's Premier Cup
Oza started 2024 on a high, guiding UAE to victory in the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Women's Premier Cup. She was the top-scorer and adjudged the Player of the Tournament.
Her brilliant all-round show against Malaysia in the final earned her even more accolades as the Player of the Match.
This victory set the tone for her successful year ahead.
World cup journey
Role in Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier
Oza was instrumental in the UAE's progress to the knockouts of the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier.
Her stunning 66 off just 39 balls guided her side to a win over the Netherlands, clinching a top-two finish in Group B.
Although they lost to Sri Lanka in the semi-finals, Oza fought valiantly with another 66-run knock.
Record-breaker
Her record-breaking run
Throughout 2024, Oza was a constant wicket-taker with the ball, taking 16 scalps at an average of 19.68 and an economy of 5.41.
However, it was her batting that really stole the show on the international stage.
Only two players managed to outscore her tally of 711 runs in the calendar year - Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu (720) and India's Smriti Mandhana (763).
Scoring consistency
Oza's consistent scoring and standout performances
Oza was remarkably consistent with her scoring, getting to double figures on most occasions in 2024. She smashed a ton and four fifties during this time.
Her best performance came against Oman in the ACC Women's Premier Cup, where she scored an unbeaten 114 off just 69 balls, her third ton in international cricket.