What's the story

Paarl Royals have scripted history by becoming the first-ever team in franchise cricket to bowl 20 overs of spin.

The incredible feat was achieved during their seventh league stage match of the ongoing SA20 season against Pretoria Capitals at the Boland Park in Paarl.

Notably, the David Miller-led side defended a total of 140 runs, winning by 11 runs, while playing five spinners.

Here's more.