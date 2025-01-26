SA20: Paarl Royals script unique record in franchise T20 cricket
What's the story
Paarl Royals have scripted history by becoming the first-ever team in franchise cricket to bowl 20 overs of spin.
The incredible feat was achieved during their seventh league stage match of the ongoing SA20 season against Pretoria Capitals at the Boland Park in Paarl.
Notably, the David Miller-led side defended a total of 140 runs, winning by 11 runs, while playing five spinners.
Here's more.
Match details
Spinners lead Paarl Royals to victory
The spinners who played a key role in this historic achievement were Bjorn Fortuin, Dunith Wellalage, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nqabayomzi Peter, and Joe Root.
All five bowlers bowled four overs and gave away 20, 16, 17, 33, and 32 runs respectively.
Although they had fast-bowling all-rounder Dayyaan Galiem in their ranks, the team depended only on their spinners to clinch the victory.
Player performance
Joe Root shines in Paarl Royals's historic win
Root was awarded Player of the Match for his brilliant show, which saw him score a 78-run knock off 56 balls and take two wickets.
The right-handed England batter has been in phenomenal touch this season, having scored three half-centuries and racked up a total of 279 runs in seven matches.
Notably, this is the most runs scored by any player in the ongoing SA20 season.
Team strategy
Paarl Royals's unique record and upcoming match
The Royals's rare feat came on the back of their five-man spin attack working in unison.
This is the first time a strategy like this has been used in both franchise T20 cricket and T20 internationals between full-member sides.
Meanwhile, the Royals will next face Durban Super Giants in their eighth league stage match of the SA20 2025 on Monday, January 27 at Boland Park.
Match recap
Royals edge past Capitals on the back of their spinners
As mentioned, the Royals won their seventh league stage match by 11 runs against the Capitals.
Root's unbeaten 78 off 56 and a quick 29 off 19 from skipper Miller saw the Royals post a target of 140 from their 20 overs.
Meanwhile, with the bowl the Royals' spinners shined with three of them picking up two wickets each.
Notably, Rahman was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/17 from his four overs.
