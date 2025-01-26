What's the story

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has voiced his disappointment over England's batting display in the second T20I against India.

He particularly pointed out the underwhelming performances of Phil Salt and Liam Livingstone, both recently acquired by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for IPL 2025.

Meanwhile, India restricted England to a total of 165/9 after opting to field first.

Notably, India won the match by two wickets on the back of Tilak Varma's stellar 72* off 55 balls.

Here's more.