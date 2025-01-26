Aakash Chopra criticizes England's performance in 2nd T20I against India
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has voiced his disappointment over England's batting display in the second T20I against India.
He particularly pointed out the underwhelming performances of Phil Salt and Liam Livingstone, both recently acquired by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for IPL 2025.
Meanwhile, India restricted England to a total of 165/9 after opting to field first.
Notably, India won the match by two wickets on the back of Tilak Varma's stellar 72* off 55 balls.
Here's more.
Performance analysis
Chopra draws parallels between RCB and England's batting
Chopra compared RCB's performance to the underwhelming display by Salt and Livingstone.
He said, "Washi (Washington Sundar) picked up a wicket with his first ball. The bucket (Ben) Duckett has got here seems to have all holes. Four runs in the first match and three in the second."
He added, "Arshdeep (Singh) dismisses Salt in any case. Salt got out and then Liam got out, and I was reminded of RCB again."
Criticism
Chopra criticizes England's shot selection and excuses
Chopra slammed the English players for their abysmal shot selection and excuses for getting out.
He questioned Ben Duckett's decision to play a reverse sweep off the first ball, and Salt's choice to drag a short ball to the leg side instead of hitting it toward third man.
Additionally, he also dismissed Harry Brook's claim about not being able to see the ball due to smog in the previous match.
Match highlights
Chopra praises Buttler's effort, criticizes Livingstone's dismissal
Chopra lauded Jos Buttler for his resilient knock of 45 off 30 balls but pointed out that both he and Liam Livingstone fell to extra bounce.
Meanwhile, he praised Jamie Smith for his quickfire cameo and Brydon Carse for his all-round performance.
However, despite their efforts, England couldn't manage to beat India in the second T20I match.
Match summary
Varma's heroics guide India to victory
Varma's match-winning innings of 72* runs off 55 balls, including four fours and five sixes, was instrumental in India's victory.
He also stitched a crucial partnership with Washington Sundar after India were left reeling at 78/5 after 9.1 overs.
Notably, this performance earned him the Player of the Match award and marked his third half-century in T20Is.