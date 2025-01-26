Kraigg Brathwaite slams his fourth Test fifty versus Pakistan: Stats
What's the story
The West Indies cricket team has taken their lead beyond 100 runs in the second Test against Pakistan, despite a tough morning session on Day 2.
Kraigg Brathwaite, who scored a vital 52, played a crucial role in this.
It was indeed a vital knock from the WI skipper as the Multan track has been a graveyard for batters so far.
Here are his stats.
Resilient performance
Brathwaite's resilience against Pakistan's spin attack
Brathwaite showed a lot of character in the first hour of play, negotiating Pakistan's spin attack to perfection.
He also overturned four DRS calls to bring up a brisk fifty.
However, his resistance was finally broken by Noman Ali, who deceived him with flight.
Despite that, debutant Amir Jangoo took the attack to the Pakistani spinners and scored 30 runs before being dismissed.
Bowling prowess
Noman Ali's impressive performance continues
Continuing his impressive show from Day 1, Noman Ali took four wickets in the morning session.
Mikyle Louis, Kraigg Brathwaite, Kavem Hodge, and Alick Athanaze were his victims.
Sajid Khan also joined Pakistan's bowling party by sending Amir Jangoo back.
However, despite their efforts, West Indies finished the morning session at 129/5.
Review challenges
Pakistan's review challenges and West Indies's lead
By the end of the session, Pakistan had used all three of their reviews against Brathwaite, Alick Athanaze, and Kavem Hodge.
Nevertheless, West Indies extended their lead to 138 runs.
The match continues to move at a brisk pace after an eventful first day which saw 20 wickets fall and both teams bowled out for scores in the mid-100s.
Career
Fourth fifty for Brathwaite versus Pakistan
Brathwaite made 52 off 74 balls, having slammed four boundaries and two sixes.
Playing his 98th match, Brathwaite has raced to 5,935 runs at 33.15. He registered his 31st fifty (100s: 12).
As per ESPNcricinfo, in 11 matches versus Pakistan, Brathwaite now owns 670 runs at 33.50.
He hit his fourth fifty against them (100: 1). In 47 away matches (home of opposition), Brathwaite now owns 2,736 runs at 30.40 (100s: 4, 50s: 16).