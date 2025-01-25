Kohli's Ranji return sparks fan frenzy, DDCA makes special arrangements
What's the story
Indian cricket star Virat Kohli is set to return to the domestic circuit, playing for Delhi in their Ranji Trophy match against Railways on January 30.
However, Kohli's comeback follows a series of underwhelming Test performances that drew significant criticism.
Meanwhile, to accommodate the anticipated surge of fans eager to see Kohli in action, the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) has made special arrangements, as per Dainik Jagran.
Here's what the DDCA has come up with.
Fan accommodations
DDCA prepares for Kohli's return with special arrangements
Amid the excitement surrounding Kohli's domestic return, the DDCA is reportedly making special arrangements to accommodate an additional 10,000 fans free of charge for the match.
Meanwhile, this follows a similar gesture by the MCA, which added 500 extra seats for the Mumbai vs. J&K Ranji Trophy game featuring Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Previous stint
Kohli's last Ranji appearance and performance
Kohli last played in the Ranji Trophy over a decade ago, facing Uttar Pradesh.
Despite scoring 14 and 43 in the two innings, Delhi lost by six wickets.
Since then, Kohli has focused on international cricket, driven by his growing global stature and commitments.
Meanwhile, given his stature and fandom a huge crow is expected at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for the star's much-awaited domestic return.
Career
Overview of his First-Class career
As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli has played 155 First-Class matches, amassing 11,479 runs across 258 innings at an average of 48.23.
His tally includes 37 tons and 39 fifties. Notably, 9,230 of his runs have come for India.
Kohli is 21 shy of completing 11,500 runs in First-Class cricket.
The star batter is also eyeing the 40,000-run mark across formats in Indian cricket. He has 15,348 List A and 12,886 T20 runs to his name.