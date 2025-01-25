What's the story

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli is set to return to the domestic circuit, playing for Delhi in their Ranji Trophy match against Railways on January 30.

However, Kohli's comeback follows a series of underwhelming Test performances that drew significant criticism.

Meanwhile, to accommodate the anticipated surge of fans eager to see Kohli in action, the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) has made special arrangements, as per Dainik Jagran.

Here's what the DDCA has come up with.