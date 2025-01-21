What's the story

Seasoned Indian cricketer KL Rahul will not be playing the upcoming Ranji Trophy match between Karnataka and Punjab.

The decision comes as Rahul is recovering from an elbow injury.

The match will be played on January 23, the penultimate Elite Group C encounter for this season's tournament.

Rahul was recently seen in India's tour of Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He was one of the few positives for India who lost the series.