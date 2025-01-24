No Indian in ICC ODI Team of the Year (2024)
What's the story
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced its Men's ODI Team of the Year for 2024.
A perfect mix of established stars and emerging talents, the team carries consistency and versatility.
Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz have been picked as openers for their incredible performances throughout the year.
While the XI features four Sri Lankan players, it is devoid of Indians.
Impressive performance
Saim Ayub's stellar debut season
Pakistan's left-handed batsman Saim Ayub had an incredible debut season.
Although he made his debut in November, he made an immediate impact, scoring a total of 125 runs from three ODIs in Australia. He then scored his maiden ODI century against Zimbabwe.
In December, he scored two centuries against South Africa in a three-match series, averaging 78.3.
Consistent contributor
Rahmanullah Gurbaz: A consistent performer
Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz continued to deliver in 2024, keeping his reputation for game-changing performances intact.
He was consistently productive against Sri Lanka, Ireland, South Africa, and Bangladesh.
Gurbaz's performance earned him the second opener's spot. He racked up 531 runs from 11 ODIs at an average of 48.27 in 2024. His tally included three tons and two half-centuries.
Sri Lankan dominance
Sri Lankan stars shine in ICC's ODI team
Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis have also found a place in the ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year for their phenomenal performances.
Nissanka scored the sixth-highest total by an opener in ODI history, with 210 runs against Afghanistan, while Mendis topped the scoring charts with 742 runs, the most by any player in ODIs in 2024.
Reliable captain
Charith Asalanka rewarded for his consistency
Another Sri Lankan star, Charith Asalanka, has been rewarded for his consistent contributions throughout the year.
He began 2024 with a century against Zimbabwe and continued to shine with the bat, scoring four half-centuries.
Asalanka also picked up three wickets in two of Sri Lanka's three ODIs against India, further solidifying his spot in XI.
Rising star
Sherfane Rutherford: West Indies's rising star
West Indies's Sherfane Rutherford made a huge impact in 2024.
Rutherford, who made his debut in December 2023, scored 425 runs in seven innings for the Windies in 2024. His tally included a ton and an astronomical strike-rate of 106.25.
His consistent performances and ability to finish unbeaten on three different occasions stood out.
All-round performance
Azmatullah Omarzai: The Afghan all-rounder
Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai has been lauded for his all-round contribution to the team in 2024.
In a decisive ODI against Bangladesh in November last year, he took four wickets and scored an unbeaten 70, steering Afghanistan to a five-wicket victory with 10 balls to spare.
Omarzai averaged 52.12 with the bat and took 17 wickets in 2024.
Bowling prowess
A look at star bowlers
Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga has also been included in the ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year for his phenomenal bowling. His 7/19 against Zimbabwe in January 2024 is the fifth-best return in and ODI innings.
Notably, Hasaranga averaged 2.6 wickets per game in 2024, having topped the wickets tally among Full Members (26 wickets in 10 ODIs).
The likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf bolster pace-bowling, while Allah Ghazanfar is the specialist off-spinner in the XI.
Information
ICC ODI Team of the Year 2024
ICC ODI Team of the Year 2024: Saim Ayub (Pakistan), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan), Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka), Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka), Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka), Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies), Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan), Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan), Haris Rauf (Pakistan), Allah Ghazanfar (Afghanistan).