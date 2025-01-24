Grace Harris wants to embarrass England with 16-0 Ashes win
What's the story
The Australian women's cricket team is eyeing complete domination in the ongoing Ashes series after their win in Sydney.
The team is now looking to "whitewash" England with a scoreline of 16-0.
However, the audacious target was disclosed by player Grace Harris, who said she would like to "embarrass" England with such a one-sided scoreline.
Here's what Harris had to say about the Aussies' plan to trounce England.
Past performance
Australia's motivation stems from previous Ashes draw
The Australian team's quest for a clean sweep is driven by their experience in the 2023 Ashes, where the side had to settle for a draw.
Despite leading 6-0, England made a comeback and leveled the series.
Meanwhile, this left Australia with muted celebrations when they lifted the trophy at the end of that series.
Now, they are focused on not letting England score any points in this series.
Player's perspective
Harris shares her thoughts on potential whitewash
Reflecting on the possibility of a 16-0 clean sweep, Harris told BBC Test Match Special that it would be "outstanding."
She acknowledged England's strong performance against Australia in the previous series and emphasized that a draw feels like a loss.
Harris remarked, "16-0 would be fantastic if we could embarrass this England team, especially since they're a highly competitive side with some excellent players."
Captain's comments
McGrath reflects on securing the Ashes
Tahlia McGrath, who took over as captain for the injured Alyssa Healy at the beginning of the T20I series, was relieved after winning the Ashes.
She called it a "weird way to wrap up and win them outright," given the complexities of DLS calculations and run rates.
Despite the win, McGrath reiterated that there are still two big games left in this series.
Team growth
McGrath acknowledges room for improvement
McGrath also acknowledged that while Australia has been playing well, there's still room for improvement.
She said, "We've been playing some really good cricket but still feel like there's areas to improve."
This sentiment highlights the team's commitment to not just winning but also continuously improving their performance throughout the series.
Recap
Recap of the 2024-25 Women's Ashes so far
The Women's Ashes comprises three ODIs, three T20Is and a one-off Day-Night Test.
Meanwhile, as mentioned the Australian Women's team has already retained the Ashes, winning all matches that have been played so far.
After winning the ODIs 3-0, the Aussies have a 2-0 lead in the T20I series. The third clash is set for Saturday in Adelaide.
Information
Harris shines in 2nd T20I versus ENG Women
Harris scored an unbeaten 35 from 17 balls in the 2nd T20I against England Women. She slammed two fours and three sixes. She struck at 205.88. Australia Women won the contest by six runs.