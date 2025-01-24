What's the story

The Australian women's cricket team is eyeing complete domination in the ongoing Ashes series after their win in Sydney.

The team is now looking to "whitewash" England with a scoreline of 16-0.

However, the audacious target was disclosed by player Grace Harris, who said she would like to "embarrass" England with such a one-sided scoreline.

Here's what Harris had to say about the Aussies' plan to trounce England.