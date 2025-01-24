What's the story

Ravindra Jadeja showcased his brilliance with a fine spell of 7/38 from 12.2 overs in the third innings of the Ranji Trophy match between Saurashtra and Delhi at Niranjan Shah Stadium Ground C, Rajkot.

This was after the left-arm spinner claimed 5/66 from 17.4 overs in the first innings.

His heroics helped Saurashtra bowl Delhi out for 188 and 94 runs respectively.