Ravindra Jadeja floors Delhi in Ranji Trophy with 12 wickets
What's the story
Ravindra Jadeja showcased his brilliance with a fine spell of 7/38 from 12.2 overs in the third innings of the Ranji Trophy match between Saurashtra and Delhi at Niranjan Shah Stadium Ground C, Rajkot.
This was after the left-arm spinner claimed 5/66 from 17.4 overs in the first innings.
His heroics helped Saurashtra bowl Delhi out for 188 and 94 runs respectively.
Bowling
Jadeja tears Delhi apart
Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers across both innings against Delhi.
He was instrumental in breaking a half-century stand between Yash Dhull and Ayush Badoni in the first innings, dismissing both batters.
In the 3rd innings, Delhi had no answers to Jadeja's brilliance.
The Team India stalwart ran through the Delhi line-up. He also got the key scalp of Rishabh Pant.
Stats
550 wickets for Jadeja in First-Class cricket
With 12 wickets in the match, Jadeja raced past 550 scalps in First-Class cricket.
He came to the contest with 542 wickets under his belt. He now owns 554 wickets from 136 FC matches, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Jadeja has raced to 36 five-wicket hauls in the format.
Notably, 323 of his wickets have come for India in Tests at 24.14.