Will Djokovic-Murray partnership continue post Australian Open exit?
What's the story
Novak Djokovic, the 24-time Grand Slam champion, is not sure if he will continue his coaching partnership with Andy Murray.
This comes after he withdrew from the tournament's semi-finals due to a thigh injury midway through the match.
Djokovic stressed that both the parties need to take some time and discuss their future collaboration before taking any decision.
Tournament journey
Djokovic's quest for 25th Grand Slam title
Djokovic had sought Murray's expertise in his bid for what could have been a record 25th Grand Slam title.
Despite his injury, he managed to outmaneuver Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz in a four-set quarter-final under Murray's guidance.
However, after losing the first set to Alexander Zverev in the semi-final, Djokovic was forced to retire owing to his worsening condition.
Coaching alliance
Djokovic and Murray's partnership: A pleasant surprise
The Djokovic-Murray coaching alliance was welcomed with open arms by the tennis fraternity.
Their camaraderie was evident from the very first moment of their collaboration, with Murray providing critical advice from Djokovic's 'coaching pod.'
But after he pulled out of the match against Zverev due to a muscle tear, it will interesting to see if this star-studded partnership continues.
Player's perspective
Djokovic on his relationship with Murray
Djokovic had earlier spoken fondly about his bond with Murray.
He had said, "I feel more and more connected with Andy every day. We face challenges every single day."
He had also said that people don't see their daily struggles but they try to "make the most out of every day" and grow together.