10-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic was forced to retire from his semifinal match against Germany's Alexander Zverev on Friday.

The Serbian tennis star suffered a muscle tear that thwarted his pursuit of a record-breaking 25th Major and an unprecedented 11th title in Australia.

However, after his withdrawal, Djokovic expressed uncertainty about his future participation in the tournament during a post-match press conference.

Here's what the 10-time AO champion had to say about his return to the tournament.