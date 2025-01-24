Australian Open: Djokovic's injury exit sparks uncertainty about future return
What's the story
10-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic was forced to retire from his semifinal match against Germany's Alexander Zverev on Friday.
The Serbian tennis star suffered a muscle tear that thwarted his pursuit of a record-breaking 25th Major and an unprecedented 11th title in Australia.
However, after his withdrawal, Djokovic expressed uncertainty about his future participation in the tournament during a post-match press conference.
Here's what the 10-time AO champion had to say about his return to the tournament.
Future plans
Djokovic uncertain about future Australian Open participation
When asked if this could be his ultimate appearance at Melbourne Park, Djokovic said, "I don't know. There is a chance", sparking questions about his return next season.
He added that his decision would depend on how the season goes and if he revisits his schedule for the next year.
Despite his injury setback, Djokovic said he would like to keep playing if he stays fit, healthy, and motivated.
Match details
Djokovic's injury forces early retirement from semifinal
Djokovic retired from the semifinal due to a torn muscle in his left leg after losing the first set 7-6 (5) in a tiebreak to Zverev.
The grueling set lasted 1 hour and 20 minutes, with the first four games alone taking 31 minutes.
Although uncertain about the injury's recovery timeline, Djokovic had hoped to push through and finish the tournament.
Injury concerns
Djokovic's recent injury woes and determination to continue
Djokovic revealed that his leg pain, which began during his quarterfinal win over Carlos Alcaraz on Tuesday night, has worsened.
However, this marks another recent injury setback, following his withdrawal from last year's French Open before the quarterfinals due to a torn meniscus in his right knee.
Despite these hurdles, Djokovic remains steadfast in his pursuit of more Grand Slam titles.
AO recap - Djokovic
A look at Djokovic's journey at the 2025 Australian Open
Djokovic, who was playing his 20th Australian Open, made his 2nd successive semi-final exit in the tourney.
He defeated Nishesh Basavareddy in the first round (4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2). He beat Jamie Faria in the second round 6-1, 6-7, 6-3, 6-2.
Djokovic outsmarted Tomas Machac in the 3rd round (6-1, 6-4, 6-4). In R16, he defeated Jiri Lehecka 6-3. 6-4, 7-6.
Notably, he overcame his nemesis Alcaraz in the quarter-finals in four sets (4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4).