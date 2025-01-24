What's the story

Serbian tennis icon Novak Djokovic has been forced to withdraw from the 2025 Australian Open.

The shocking exit came during his semi-final clash against Alexander Zverev after an injury forced him to retire. This came after Zverev had taken the first set 7-6(5).

Djokovic, who gave Zverev a walkover, had earlier missed a couple of training sessions owing to similar injury concerns.