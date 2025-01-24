Australian Open: Swiatek faces backlash over 'unsporting behavior' in semi-final
What's the story
Women's singles world number two, Iga Swiatek is being slammed for her behavior during the 2025 Australian Open semi-final against Madison Keys.
The controversy started when Swiatek took a long toilet break after Keys made a stunning comeback to win the second set 6-1.
The incident came just a day after she was accused of "cheating" for smashing a return off Ema Navarro even though the ball bounced twice, in the quarter-finals of the same tournament.
Delayed return
Swiatek's delayed return and shadow practice irks Keys
Swiatek's late return to the court after her break left Keys confused and frustrated, who was all set to serve for the third set.
Additionally, the American player even requested the chair umpire to step in.
However, when Swiatek returned, she took some time for shadow practice before taking her position for the receive, much to Keys's dismay.
Online backlash
Social media criticizes Swiatek's actions as 'dirty tactics'
Swiatek's antics during the match were widely condemned on social media, with netizens calling her behavior "dirty tactics."
However, despite the controversy, Keys kept her cool and served an ace in the deciding set.
The American eventually won a thrilling semi-final against Swiatek with a final-set tiebreak of 5-7, 6-1, 7-6 (8).
Historic victory
Keys triumphs over Swiatek in historic Australian Open semi-final
Keys's win over Swiatek was her first final in Melbourne and only her second in Grand Slams.
The match lasted two hours and 35 minutes, marking only the first instance of an Australian Open semi-final being decided by a third-set 10-point tiebreak.
An emotional Keys said after her win, "That match was just such a high level and she played so well."
Rule debate
Swiatek's previous controversy sparks debate on tennis rules
The controversy over Swiatek's actions in her match against Navarro has reignited a debate on tennis rules.
Some fans accused Swiatek of lacking integrity, suggesting that she should have willingly given up the point to Navarro.
Others blamed the match official for not calling out the double bounce.
The incident has also raised questions over the use of video reviews and let machines on nets in Grand Slam tournaments.
Twitter Post
WATCH: Swiatek's tactics against Keys
Swiatek's dirty tactics are back.— ATP WTA DRAMA ALERT 🔍 (@tennisooc) January 23, 2025
She loses the set 6-1 and makes Keys wait on her to serve. Keys clearly not happy pic.twitter.com/YJ3OpPdubU