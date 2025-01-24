What's the story

Women's singles world number two, Iga Swiatek is being slammed for her behavior during the 2025 Australian Open semi-final against Madison Keys.

The controversy started when Swiatek took a long toilet break after Keys made a stunning comeback to win the second set 6-1.

The incident came just a day after she was accused of "cheating" for smashing a return off Ema Navarro even though the ball bounced twice, in the quarter-finals of the same tournament.