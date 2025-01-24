What's the story

Former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary has once again leveled serious allegations against current Gautam Gambhir, the current Team India head coach.

In a recent interview with The Lallantop, Tiwary accused Gambhir 'abusing and threatening' during their stint together at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League.

He recounted an intense argument that nearly escalated into a physical fight but was diffused by then bowling coach Wasim Akram.