Manoj Tiwary accuses Gautam Gambhir of 'abuse and threat'
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary has once again leveled serious allegations against current Gautam Gambhir, the current Team India head coach.
In a recent interview with The Lallantop, Tiwary accused Gambhir 'abusing and threatening' during their stint together at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League.
He recounted an intense argument that nearly escalated into a physical fight but was diffused by then bowling coach Wasim Akram.
Confrontation details
Tiwary recalls heated argument with Gambhir over batting position
The spat between Tiwary and Gambhir was over the former's batting position in a match at Eden Gardens.
"Once, we had a heated argument about my batting position at the Eden Gardens," Tiwary said.
He added an upset Gambhir followed him into the washroom and threatened him saying 'This attitude won't work. Tujhe kabhi khilaunga nahi (I won't give you a game)."
Extended anger
Tiwary alleges Gambhir's anger extended to Ganguly
Tiwary also claimed Gambhir's anger wasn't just directed at him, but also at former Indian cricket team captain and BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly.
He alleged Gambhir made derogatory comments about Ganguly when he had just joined the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).
According to Tiwary, after informing Ganguly about these remarks, their relationship with Gambhir worsened further.
Match incident
Tiwary recounts Gambhir's alleged abuse during Ranji Trophy match
Tiwary also recalled an incident from a 2015 Ranji Trophy match, where he alleged Gambhir verbally abused him on the field.
"It was a Ranji Trophy match and I was taking guard at the crease. He was abusing from slips," Tiwary said.
He added that when the umpire intervened, Gambhir allegedly pushed him away too before continuing his tirade against Tiwary.
Remarks
His previous 'hypocrite' remark against Gambhir
To recall, Tiwary, in another interview, took a dig at Gambhir's coaching approach. He drew a line between coaching and mentoring, saying they aren't the same.
Tiwary called Gambhir a "hypocrite" for earlier arguing against hiring foreign coaches but then appointing Ryan ten Doeschate and Morne Morkel as assistant and bowling coaches, respectively.
Tiwary's statements came after India's 1-3 defeat against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Trophy.