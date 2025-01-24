What's the story

Jay Shah, the chairman of International Cricket Council (ICC), and Sourav Ganguly, the former Indian captain, have been appointed to the newly-formed World Cricket Connects Advisory Board.

The announcement was made by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) on January 24.

Meanwhile, the advisory board is set to convene at Lord's on June 7 and 8 to discuss key challenges and opportunities shaping the future of the sport.