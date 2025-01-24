What's the story

The 2024/25 Ranji Trophy season commenced on January 23 with a high-profile match between Mumbai and Jammu & Kashmir.

This is the first leg since the BCCI's directive that players have to play the Ranji Trophy to be eligible for Team India selection.

Notably, Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal are among the big names playing for Mumbai this round. They unlocked another achievement by opening for the side.