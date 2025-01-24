Rohit, Jaiswal create history in Ranji Trophy: Details here
What's the story
The 2024/25 Ranji Trophy season commenced on January 23 with a high-profile match between Mumbai and Jammu & Kashmir.
This is the first leg since the BCCI's directive that players have to play the Ranji Trophy to be eligible for Team India selection.
Notably, Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal are among the big names playing for Mumbai this round. They unlocked another achievement by opening for the side.
Historic feat
Rohit, Jaiswal set unique record in Ranji Trophy
In the ongoing match against Jammu & Kashmir, Rohit and Jaiswal opened the batting for Mumbai.
With this, they have become the first active Indian opening pair (Tests) to open for the same Ranji Trophy side.
Mumbai's captain Ajinkya Rahane confirmed the news on Wednesday, a day before the match started.
Game update
Rohit, Jaiswal's performance in the ongoing match
Despite sky-high expectations, both Rohit and Jaiswal fell for single-digit scores in the ongoing match.
While Jaiswal could only manage five runs, Rohit was dismissed after a struggling 18-ball three-run innings.
The unexpected turn of events certainly added an element of surprise to the match between Mumbai and Jammu & Kashmir.
Comeback
Rohit's return to domestic cricket after nine years
It is worth noting that Rohit became the first Indian captain in 17 years to play a Ranji Trophy match.
Anil Kumble was the last Indian captain to do so back in 2008, when he played for Maharashtra.
This match is Rohit's return to domestic cricket after a gap of nine years. His last Ranji Trophy appearance was in November 2015, when he smashed a ton against Uttar Pradesh.