'Satya' special screening: RGV, Manoj Bajpayee, Urmila Matondkar to attend
What's the story
Ram Gopal Varma's cult classic Satya (1998) is returning to the big screen on Friday, January 17. But before that, a special screening will be held in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Popular radio station Radio Nasha is organizing the event as part of their Nasha Premiere Nights series.
The screening will be held at a multiplex in Mumbai and will be attended by the film's cast and crew.
Event details
'Satya' team to share insights and trivia at screening
An insider told Bollywood Hungama that the special screening of Satya will be followed by a Q&A session with the cast and crew.
"They'll go down memory lane and speak about the film, memories of shooting it, etc. A lot of trivia, which has never come out before, is expected to be divulged by the team members," said the source.
This is different from usual Nasha Premiere Nights events where discussions happen before screenings.
Guest list
Varma, Manoj Bajpayee, Urmila Matondkar to attend 'Satya' screening
The special screening of Satya is likely to be attended by director Varma and actors Manoj Bajpayee, Saurabh Shukla, Shefali Shah, and Urmila Matondkar.
The film's unforgettable music was given by Vishal Bhardwaj with lyrics by Gulzar.
It is still unclear if they will also be attending the event. Lead actor JD Chakravarthy and writer Anurag Kashyap's presence is also yet to be confirmed.
Unique gathering
'Satya' screening: A rare reunion and fan opportunity
The source further added that the premiere is likely to become a talking point as all of them probably never got together. "Some of them did when the film completed 25 years in 2023 but this one is expected to be bigger."
The event will also give a unique opportunity for fans to watch Satya ahead of its re-release in the presence of these Bollywood stalwarts.