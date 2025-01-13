Masaba Gupta-Satyadeep Misra name daughter 'Matara': Know what it means
What's the story
Celebrated fashion designer Masaba Gupta and her actor-husband Satyadeep Misra have finally announced the name of their first child, a baby girl born on October 11, 2024.
The couple revealed the name of their daughter as Matara.
Gupta shared an Instagram post featuring a gold bracelet inscribed with her daughter's name and captioned it, "3 months with my Matara."
She explained that the name Matara "embodies the divine feminine energies of nine Hindu goddesses," symbolizing strength and wisdom.
Pregnancy reveal
Gupta-Misra's pregnancy announcement and marriage details
Gupta announced her pregnancy in April 2024 via an Instagram post with a picture with Misra.
The caption read, "In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love, blessings and banana chips (plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad."
The couple got married in January 2023 in an intimate court ceremony attended by close family members including Gupta's parents, actor Neena Gupta and former cricketer Vivian Richards.
Professional journey
Couple's career highlights
Professionally, Gupta is a celebrated fashion designer and actor, who was last seen in Modern Love: Mumbai. Misra made his Bollywood debut with No One Killed Jessica and was recently seen in Tanaav.
Gupta gained renewed fame with her stint on the semi-biographical Netflix show Masaba Masaba, which also stars Neena. The two-season show is a scripted version of the designer's life.