What's the story

Celebrated fashion designer Masaba Gupta and her actor-husband Satyadeep Misra have finally announced the name of their first child, a baby girl born on October 11, 2024.

The couple revealed the name of their daughter as Matara.

Gupta shared an Instagram post featuring a gold bracelet inscribed with her daughter's name and captioned it, "3 months with my Matara."

She explained that the name Matara "embodies the divine feminine energies of nine Hindu goddesses," symbolizing strength and wisdom.