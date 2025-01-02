Summarize Simplifying... In short Singer Armaan Malik tied the knot with influencer Aashna Shroff in a picturesque outdoor ceremony.

The couple looked stunning, with Shroff in an orange lehenga and Malik in a peach sherwani.

The couple looked stunning, with Shroff in an orange lehenga and Malik in a peach sherwani.

Malik, known for his soulful music, and Shroff, a popular blogger and YouTuber, shared beautiful moments from their wedding on Instagram.

Armaan Malik ties the knot with Aashna Shroff in intimate ceremony

By Tanvi Gupta 01:49 pm Jan 02, 202501:49 pm

What's the story Renowned singer Armaan Malik and content creator Aashna Shroff are officially husband and wife now. The couple, who announced their engagement in August 2023, took to Instagram on Thursday to share enchanting images from their wedding, leaving fans delighted. Their post, captioned "Tu hi mera ghar (You are my home)" went viral in no time, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.

Wedding highlights

Malik-Shroff wedding: A glimpse into the celebration

The couple's Instagram post had a number of stunning moments from their wedding. In one picture, they were seen holding each other with beaming smiles, while another one showed them posing as a newly married couple. Other highlights included Malik teasingly putting the varmala (garland) around Shroff's neck and a picture of Shroff performing a ritual with orange powder.

Dreamy details

Couple's attire and setting added to the wedding charm

The newlyweds looked absolutely stunning as they posed in the midst of a shower of petals in an outdoor setting. Shroff wore a vibrant orange lehenga with intricate embroidery and traditional jewelry. Malik complemented her in a pastel peach embroidered sherwani and matching turban with a feather and brooch. The picturesque setting of trees and sunlight added to the charm of their special moment, capturing the essence of their joyous celebration.

Musical journey

Malik's successful career in music

Malik is celebrated for his soulful voice and has given us several hit songs. Tracks like Bol Do Na Zara from Azhar and Main Hoon Hero Tera from Hero are a testament to his melodic brilliance. His romantic ballad Jab Tak from M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story continues to be a fan favorite. Meanwhile, Shroff started blogging in 2013 and later launched her YouTube channel, The Snob Journal. With one million followers on Instagram, her influence continues to grow.