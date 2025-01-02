Summarize Simplifying... In short The release date for 'Squid Game' Season 3 appears to have been accidentally revealed as June 27, 2025, in a teaser video posted by Netflix.

Despite rumors of a cameo by Leonardo DiCaprio, Netflix has dismissed these claims as completely false.

'Squid Game' Season 3 date accidentally revealed: June 27, 2025

What's the story After the success of its highly-anticipated second season, Netflix confirmed on Wednesday that Squid Game will return for a third season in 2025. While the exact release date wasn't initially disclosed, Netflix Korea accidentally revealed it through a teaser video. The date, June 27, 2025, was briefly shown before the video was made private. The video introduced a new robot character named Chul-soo and fueled speculation about his role in the upcoming season.

Teaser video hints at new game in 'Squid Game' S03

The teaser video, which is the same as the post-credit scene from Season 2, has sparked speculation among fans about a new game in the next season. The video was titled "Squid Game Season 3 2025 Release," and the description read briefly, "Watch Squid Game on Netflix on June 27." Although it was set to private, fans were able to capture this and post it on social media.

Screenshot of the accidental reveal by Netflix Korea

Fan anticipation builds for 'Squid Game' S03

Fans are eagerly waiting to see how Chul-soo, the new character, fits into the deadly narrative of the games. Season 2 started with Lee Jung-jae's character looking to end the games, but as the finale suggested, players will have to continue fighting for survival in Season 3. Netflix has neither confirmed nor denied this accidental announcement but that hasn't dampened fans' excitement who are already counting down to June 27.

Meanwhile, rumors suggested Leonardo DiCaprio's cameo in S03

Meanwhile, there were rumors that Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio might make a cameo appearance in the upcoming Season 3. Reports claimed that the actor, who is said to be a fan of the franchise, filmed his brief scene in the US. However, on Wednesday, a Netflix representative dismissed the claims, saying, "The rumors are completely false. Reports of Leonardo's involvement in Squid Game Season 3 are entirely unfounded."