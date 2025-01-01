Summarize Simplifying... In short "Squid Game" Season 3 is officially confirmed, stirring up excitement among fans.

'Squid Game' S03 confirmed; dolls Young-hee, Cheol-su to take center-stage

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:18 am Jan 01, 202510:18 am

What's the story Netflix has officially announced the third season of its globally popular Korean series, Squid Game. The announcement came in the form of a poster featuring two characters, Young-hee and Cheol-su. The two gigantic dolls are expected to be central figures in the upcoming season. The poster was shared on Netflix and Squid Game's official social media handles with the caption: "YOUNG-HEE & CHUL-SU. SEASON 3, COMING IN 2025. ONLY ON NETFLIX."

Fan reactions

Fans expressed excitement for 'Squid Game' Season 3

The announcement of Squid Game Season 3 has sent fans into a frenzy. "SO EXCITED!! 2025 gonna be crazyyy," one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, while another said, "WE ARE SO HYPE." "We are so ready!" a third fan echoed.

Character highlights

'Squid Game' dolls Young-hee and Cheol-su: What to expect

Young-hee, the creepy doll with motion-sensor eyes from the first game Red Light, Green Light in both Season 1 and 2, will be accompanied by her boyfriend doll Cheol-su in the third season. Cheol-su appeared briefly in the mid-credits of Squid Game Season 2. The show's team has promised that these two dolls will deliver some of the most thrilling moments and best games of Season 3.

Record-breaking debut

'Squid Game' Season 2 made Netflix history

Squid Game Season 2, which dropped on December 26, became an instant phenomenon on Netflix. By December 30, it was announced as the number one show in all 93 countries where it's streamed. The second season premiered with a mind-boggling 68 million views, breaking the record for the biggest TV debut in Netflix's history.

Upcoming season

'Squid Game' Season 3: What to expect

While an exact premiere date for Squid Game Season 3 hasn't been revealed, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has hinted at a summer or fall release in 2025. The upcoming season will continue to explore the psychological and emotional struggles of its central characters, especially Seong Gi-Hun (played by Lee Jung-jae). Hwang has also promised that each episode of Season 3 will grow in scale, intensity, and emotional depth.