'Who Is Luigi Mangione?' is slated for February release

Warner Bros. documentary to explore mind of UnitedHealthcare CEO killer

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:14 pm Dec 17, 202412:14 pm

What's the story The true crime genre is buzzing to explore the fascinating case of Luigi Mangione, the man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York. According to Variety, Warner Bros. Discovery's true crime network, Investigation Discovery (ID), has joined the race and is working on a documentary tentatively titled Who Is Luigi Mangione? The hour-long special, produced by TV host and Law & Crime founder Dan Abrams, will premiere in February.

Investigation focus

Abrams's documentary to explore Mangione's psychology

The upcoming ID special, confirmed by the network, will delve into unresolved questions about Mangione's arrest. It aims to explore "how a young man of such wealth and privilege could seemingly commit such a heinous crime." The documentary will feature Abrams along with other experts, industry insiders, and individuals close to Mangione. The focus will be on examining his mental state and investigating theories surrounding the events leading to his arrest.

Production details

'Who is Luigi Mangione?' to be produced by Twist Media

The documentary Who Is Luigi Mangione? will be produced by Wheelhouse's Twist Media in association with Law & Crime for Investigation Discovery. This comes after ID's successful run with true crime specials and documentaries. Earlier this year, the network scored big with Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV and kept the winning streak going with events like Chris Brown: A History of Violence, etc.

Other projects

Morse and Gibney also announced documentaries on Mangione case

Earlier, Stephen Robert Morse, who produced the Netflix documentary Amanda Knox, announced a new project on the UnitedHealthcare murder. His documentary will seek to provide a deeper understanding of the case while acknowledging its human cost. Anonymous Content and Alex Gibney's Jigsaw Productions also confirmed their pursuit of a separate documentary project on the case. Their focus will be on Americans' frustration with healthcare industry issues like denied claims and rising costs.

Case details

Mangione's arrest and alleged manifesto added intrigue to case

Thompson was murdered on December 4 outside a Manhattan hotel. Five days later, Mangione was discovered in Altoona, Pennsylvania, allegedly with a manifesto that referenced documentarian Michael Moore. Moore's 2007 film Sicko criticized the US healthcare system. This detail of the case has added another layer of intrigue to it, drawing the attention of documentarians and true crime enthusiasts alike.