The game is returning after almost a year

Warner Bros's MultiVersus fighter game is returning this May

Mar 12, 2024

What's the story Warner Bros. Discovery's fighting game, MultiVersus, is slated for a comeback on May 28. The game will be accessible on multiple platforms including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Steam, and the Epic Games' store. This return follows a period of inactivity due to developer Player First Games taking the servers offline in June last year to enhance the game prior to its release this year.

History

MultiVersus' initial success and subsequent challenges

MultiVersus debuted as a free-to-play open beta in July 2022, attracting 20 million players within its first month. Despite the initial success, the game faced criticism for a lack of updates and new characters, leading to a rapid decline in the player count. This led to Player First Games taking the servers offline in June 2023 to improve the game, causing frustration among players who had invested money into unlocking characters and cosmetics.

Competition

A unique take on Super Smash Bros. series

MultiVersus is Warner Bros' answer to the Super Smash Bros series. It offers a unique two vs. two format where players aim to knock their opponents off a platform. The game's character roster is drawn from various WB properties, including DC Comics, Warner Bros' films and HBO shows. Notably, it includes characters like LeBron James from Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Anticipated upgrades

Upcoming updates, enhancements in MultiVersus

Game director Tony Hyunh has announced several updates for the returning MultiVersus. While the specifics of new characters remain undisclosed, players can anticipate additional stages and fresh attacks for each character. The game has been completely rebuilt using Unreal Engine 5 to enhance character lighting and visuals. Furthermore, a new rollback netcode has been incorporated to reduce lag during online play and ensure consistent performance. A player versus environment mode will also be introduced, allowing gameplay without competing against others.

Facts

Shift toward live-service games

The return of MultiVersus aligns with Warner Bros. Discovery's recent announcement to concentrate more on mobile, live-service, and free-to-play games with a long-tail strategy. This decision comes despite the underwhelming performance of its live-service title Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and the massive commercial success of Hogwarts Legacy, a single-player game that sold 22 million copies last year.