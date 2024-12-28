Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor-model Uorfi Javed left the popular YouTube comedy show 'India's Got Latent' after a contestant made disrespectful remarks towards her, which were not addressed by the host, Samay Raina.

This incident is a stark contrast to Javed's previous appearance on the show, where she expressed her affection for Raina.

The show, known for its dark humor, has hosted several celebrities and contributed to Raina's rise to fame. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Uorfi Javed reportedly walked out of 'India's Got Latent'

Uorfi Javed exits 'India's Got Latent' after contestant's derogatory remarks

By Isha Sharma 02:37 pm Dec 28, 202402:37 pm

What's the story Former Bigg Boss OTT participant and actor Uorfi Javed reportedly recently stormed off the set of Samay Raina's popular YouTube show India's Got Latent. The incident took place after a contestant allegedly insulted her with abusive language and inappropriate comments. According to Telly Chakkar, the contestant called her a "b***h," asked her about her "body count," and compared her to an adult star. Javed has not yet reacted to the report.

Controversy deepens

Raina's inaction escalated the situation

The situation on the set of India's Got Latent took a turn for the worse when Raina, the host, failed to address the contestant's disrespectful remarks toward Javed. The absence of intervention only fueled the fire, leading the actor-model to exit the show. Raina has also not commented on the controversy yet.

Past interactions

Javed's previous appearance and relationship with Raina

Before this incident, Javed had appeared as a guest panelist on the third episode of India's Got Latent, about four months ago. During a social media interaction with fans, she expressed her affection for Raina by stating, "I love Samay, he is the best and also cute, we are BFFs." This recent controversy marks a stark contrast to their relationship.

Show success

'India's Got Latent's popularity and Raina's rise to fame

India's Got Latent has become immensely popular, with a number of celebrities including Tanmay Bhat, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Raftaar, Tony Kakkar, Avika Gor, and Raghu Ram appearing as guests. The show, known for its dark humor, has also helped Raina gain fame as it has become one of the most-watched comedy shows on YouTube.