Summarize Simplifying... In short To unhide your YouTube channel, simply sign in, create a channel without opting for a business name, and your hidden channel will be restored.

If you have a Brand Account, sign in, go to Settings, select Account, manage your channels, choose the hidden one, and confirm to restore it.

This way, you can regain access to your previously hidden videos and playlists.

Activate your channel to make the content viewable

How to re-enable your hidden YouTube channel

By Akash Pandey 02:29 pm Dec 15, 202402:29 pm

What's the story Sometimes, YouTube users may see a message saying, "Your YouTube channel has content but has been disabled." The notification means that the user's channel is hidden at the moment, making all videos and other content invisible to others. The hidden status can be triggered if a user opts to hide their channel via Google account settings. To make your content viewable or access other features, you need to activate the channel. Here's how.

Restoration process

Restoring a hidden channel

To restore a hidden YouTube channel, users first need to sign in to their account. Next, they need to create a channel by filling the form without selecting the option "To use a business or other name, click here." This will restore the existing hidden channel instead of creating a new one. Once they recreate their public channel, they can make their videos and playlists viewable on the Videos page.

Brand Account restoration

For a hidden Brand Account

For those with a Brand Account, restoring a hidden YouTube channel is a bit different. After signing in to YouTube, tap on your profile picture and head over to Settings. From there, select Account > Add or manage your channel(s). Now, choose the hidden channel and confirm by clicking OK when prompted to create a channel. This will restore access to previously hidden content on your Brand Account.